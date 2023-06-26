Police logs -- June 26, 2023

Jun. 25—New London

Joshua Clements, 31, of 41 Ocean Ave., Apt. B, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failing to stop at a red light.

Norwich

Roxanne Cintron-Mejias, 22, of 90 North St., Apt. 2P, was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault and breach of peace.

Kolby Cintron, 25, of 22 Bayberry Hill Road, was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault and breach of peace.

Denisse Rodriguez, 45, of 90 North St., Apt. 3H, was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault and breach of peace.

Johanna Torres, 37, of 16 Franklin St., was charged Friday with breach of peace.

Waterford

Nicole Littlefield, 31, of no certain address, was charged Saturday with interfering with an officer, driving with suspended registration, driving with a suspended license, driving without minimum insurance and making an improper turn.

Jeffery Langlois, 33, of 9F Elm St. Brooklyn, was charged Sunday with driving while the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.