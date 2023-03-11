Police logs ― March 11, 2023

Mar. 10—Norwich

Kenny J. Rodriguez, 39, of 285 Franklin St. was charged Monday with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Henry R. Rojas, 23, of 106 Williams St. was charged Wednesday with fifth-degree larceny.

Marques K. Loftis-Dorn, 27, of 5 Burton Ave. was charged Monday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving with a suspended license and driving unreasonably fast.

Stonington

Denise M. Desouto, 51, of 73 School St., Westerly, was charged Tuesday with possession of narcotics.

Michael J. Burdick, 48, of 17 Anthony Road, North Stonington, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Andrew R. Williams, 26, of 210 High Rock Road, Groton, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive right.

Waterford

James O'Leary, 37, of 11 King Arthur Drive, Niantic, was charged Thursday with driving with a suspended license, driving without minimum insurance and driving with a suspended registration.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.