Police logs― March 28, 2023

Mar. 27—Norwich

Aimee Crawford, 50, of Franklin was charged Sunday with breach of peace.

Danielle Bentancourt, 35, of 63 Franklin St., New London, was charged Sunday with two counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

Ivonne M. Florenciani-Morales, 36, of 63 Central Ave. was charged Monday with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Karl J. Theodore, 23, of 52 Oak St. was charged Monday with carrying a pistol without a permit.

Stonington

Christopher L. Harvey, 33, of 56 Spruce St., Westerly, was charged March 17, with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Elias D. Caswell, 68, of 27 Prospect St., Apt. 2, Pawcatuck, was charged March 17 with possession of narcotics.

David R. Haines, 75, of 6 Canary St., Pawcatuck, was charged March 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive right and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Taylor E. Flanagan, 28, of Exeter, R.I., was charged March 21 with risk of injury to a child, third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Michael S. Majnich, 26, of 10 Downer St., Pawcatuck, was charged March 23 with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Christopher L. Butler, 29, of 50 Church St., Mystic, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Waterford

Timothy Choiniere, 44, of 707 Coleman St., New London, was charged Saturday with second-degree failure to appear in court, driving with a suspended license, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to have stop lamp or turn signals.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For the outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/CTConvictions.