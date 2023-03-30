Police logs for March 30, 2023

Mar. 30—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

March 21

Report of damage to a building in the 100 block of S Street Northwest.

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

March 23

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 200 block of Park Place.

Grant Co. Jail

March 21

Antonio Onofre Romero, 30, Royal City, booked on violation of a no-contact order, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant.

March 22

Brandon Lee Tatum, 52, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to DUI, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and no valid operator's license.

March 23

Quentin Daniel Ashe, 21, Moses Lake, booked on residential burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and third-degree assault.

Freddy Rodriguez, 39, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence.,

Isabel Marie Ramirez, 30, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Tyrone Thomas Trexler, 52, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree rape of a child and unlawful imprisonment.

March 24

Jesus Alberto Anaya Quintero, 35, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree assault, harassment — threats to kill and resisting arrest.

Angel Luis Quiroz, 20, Mattawa, booked on harassment — threats to kill and unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree malicious mischief, first-degree criminal trespass and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Michael Stephen Granillo, 37, Moses Lake, booked on Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and theft of a firearm.

March 25

Alex Tapia, 23, Mattawa, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jose Eduardo Diaz Avalos, 31, Quincy, booked on Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to second-degree burglary, obstructing a law enforcement officer and failure to register as a sex offender, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to harassment — domestic violence, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Moses Lake PD

March 16

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision on the Alder Street Fill.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1000 block of West Gem Avenue. Suspect broke the car window and stole a backpack containing textbooks and a laptop.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at East Wheeler Road and South Canterbury Lane.

March 17

Report of gang tagging on a fence in the 4800 block of Ray Road Northeast.

Report of shoplifting at a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of multiple larger bags of dog food stolen form a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

March 18

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1900 block of West Marina Drive. A backpack containing school books and a laptop was stolen.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 400 block of North Crestview Drive.

Report of gang graffiti on the Grant PUD substation in the 1200 block of Paxson Drive Northeast.

March 19

Report of gang graffiti in the 500 block of West Crest Drive.

Report of a four-vehicle non-injury collision in the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and South Division Street.

Report of theft from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

March 20

Report of a hit-and-run in the area of East Cherry Avenue and South Grand Street.

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 400 block of South Melva Lane. Law enforcement located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and could not be pursued under state law.