Police logs - May 23, 2022

May 22—East Lyme

Robert Patterson, 43, of 112 Roxbury Road, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive right and drinking while driving.

Tyler L. Charlebois, 24, of Middletown, was charged Friday with second-degree harassment, second-degree violation of conditiosn of release and disorderly conduct.

New London

Nikita Dasilva, 35, of 306 Vauxhall St. was charged Thursday with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Javier Torres-Cruz, 51, of 149 Huntington St. was charged Thursday with being a fugitive from justice.

Jennell White, 41, of 18 Fowler St. was charged Saturday with failure to drive in proper lane, traveling too fast, disobeying the signal of a police officer and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Patrick Satiague, 46, of 56 Boston Post Road, Old Lyme, was charged Saturday with violation of protective order and third-degree burglary.

Scott A. Ilvento, 35, of 562 Long Hill Road, Groton, was charged Saturday with evading responsibility and failure to drive in the proper lane.

State Police — Montville

Nathaniel S. Colby, 32, of 113 Sheldon Road, Griswold, was charged Friday in Groton with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Brian C. Saunders, 28, of Plymouth, Mass., was charged May 18 in North Stonington with second-degree breach of peace.

Gloria Torres, 25, of Windham, was charged Saturday in Griswold with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Ashley Carpenter, 36, of Voluntown, was charged Saturday in Preston with following too closely and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Nicholas A. Audette, 29, of 2240 Glasgo Road, Griswold, was charged Friday in Griswold with conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree criminal trover.

Stonington

Conor R. Leahy, 32, of 50 Perkins Farm Road, Mystic, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, evading responsibility, failure to drive right and driving without minimum insurance.

Story continues

Lerato N. Sanders, 32, of 576 Hamburg Lane, Old Lyme, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive right and driving without minimum insurance.

Kevin Berube, 44, in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Correction, was charged Friday with three counts of criminal violation of a protective order.

Waterford

Jordan Colon, 23, of Westbrook, was charged Sunday with criminal violation of a restraining order, third-degree assault and violation of conditions of release.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.