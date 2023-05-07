Police logs ― May 7, 2023

May 6—New London

Maria Rodriguez, 48, of 151 Laurel Drive, was charged Thursday with breach of peace and disorderly conduct.

Samantha Camisco, 19, of 151 Laurel Drive, was charged Thursday with breach of peace and disorderly conduct.

Kirsten Fauquet, 31, of 9 Hope St., was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

Elliot Coleman, 62, of 79 Colman St., was charged Thursday with interfering with a police officer, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Puyo Rojas, 22, of 216 Montauk Ave., was charged Friday with no license, driving without headlights and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Ramon A. Ortiz, 34, of 325 Huntington St., was charged Friday with first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with a police officer and assault on a police officer.

Waterford

Hugh Shannon, 60, of 117 Stoneheights Dr., was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.