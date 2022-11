Nov. 1—East Lyme

Heather M. Pirnat, 57, of 435 High St., lot 18, Groton, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault of an elderly person and disorderly conduct.

Stonington

Jacob A. Lamothe, 21, of 262 Beach Pond Road, Voluntown, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive right.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit https://bit.ly/ctcourts.