Police logs for Nov. 10, 2022

Nov. 10—The reports below were provided by the agencies indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Nov. 1

Reports of vehicles egged in the neighborhood of Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth avenues between Hilltop Drive and F Street Southeast. One victim captured a suspect on video; the suspect was contacted by law enforcement and admitted to the eggings.

Report of graffiti in an alleyway in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue Northwest.

Nov. 2

Report of storage units broken into in the 300 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Nov. 4

Report of theft of alcohol from a business in the 300 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Nov. 5

Report of a basket full of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Nov. 6

Report of tires slashed on two vehicles on Basin Street Southwest.

Report of a vehicle vandalized in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest. The front passenger-side window was broken and the right front tire was slashed.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1000 block of Basin Street Southwest. Vehicle 2 was stopped for pedestrians in the crosswalk and was rear-ended by vehicle 1.

Report of a hit-and-run collision in the 1400 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Nov. 8

Report of two vehicles damaged in the 10 block of G Street Southwest. Tires were slashed on both vehicles and one had its passenger-side rear window broken out.

Grant County Jail

Nov. 1

Cipriano Valdez, 56, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to violation of a no-contact order.

Ronald Harley Anderson, 56, Ellensburg, booked on attempting to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and failure to obey a law enforcement officer.

Nov. 2

Rodolfo Alizzeian Ramirez, 19, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree robbery.

Nov. 4

George Alfred Zeno, 25, Woodinville, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as a Department of Corrections detention order relating to third-degree assault.

Story continues

Jacquelyn Marie Lopez Ruiz, 19, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Nov. 5

Colleen Marian Hill, 58, Moses Lake, booked on DUI.

Daynera Allizay Adair, 20, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Aneesa Mariah Torres, 19, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Nov. 6

Austen Lewis Welch, 25, Othello, booked on DUI.

Joshua Sesko Thomas, 37, Grand Colee, booked on second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree attempted burglary.

Kisione Latu Taukolo, 30, Waianae, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Elliot Ray Miller, 31, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence.

Cody Allen Lang, 28, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence.

Sergio Diaz, 38, Warden, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Dawn Alayne Keppey, 52, Randle, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Nov. 7

Timothy M. Wiebe, 48, Grand Coulee, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Rita Gabriella Lozano, 19, Moses Lake. Booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Winslow Dall O'Cahan Lybbert, 19, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree rape.

Nov. 8

Paul William Cardwell, 62, Bremerton, booked on intimidating a public servant, harassment — threats to kill, criminal trespassing and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Donald Stephen Grubb, 52, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Russell Hunter Dees, 30, Soap Lake, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as eight Grant County District Court warrants relating to unspecified charges.

Douglas A. Tobin, 23, Quincy, booked on DUI.

Moses Lake PD

Nov. 4

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 100 block of West Third Avenue.

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 9900 block of Highland Drive Northeast. Vehicle was later recovered on Farmers Drive.

Report of a four-car collision in the 1100 block of North Stratford Road. One passenger was transported to Samaritan Hospital for possible back and neck injuries.

Report of a single-vehicle rollover at the Clover Drive-Yonezawa Boulevard roundabout. Vehicle was observed to be traveling too fast for conditions.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a motor home in the 500 block of North Dune Road.

Nov. 5

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1000 block of South Dahlia Drive. Female subject was caught on video, possibly taking $5 in cash.

Report of a bicycle stolen in the 100 block of East Ninth Avenue.

Report of a fence cut in the 2200 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Nov. 6

Report of damage to a vehicle and trailer in the 2300 block of West Marina Drive.