Police logs for Nov. 10, 2022

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·4 min read

Nov. 10—The reports below were provided by the agencies indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Nov. 1

Reports of vehicles egged in the neighborhood of Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth avenues between Hilltop Drive and F Street Southeast. One victim captured a suspect on video; the suspect was contacted by law enforcement and admitted to the eggings.

Report of graffiti in an alleyway in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue Northwest.

Nov. 2

Report of storage units broken into in the 300 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Nov. 4

Report of theft of alcohol from a business in the 300 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Nov. 5

Report of a basket full of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Nov. 6

Report of tires slashed on two vehicles on Basin Street Southwest.

Report of a vehicle vandalized in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest. The front passenger-side window was broken and the right front tire was slashed.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1000 block of Basin Street Southwest. Vehicle 2 was stopped for pedestrians in the crosswalk and was rear-ended by vehicle 1.

Report of a hit-and-run collision in the 1400 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Nov. 8

Report of two vehicles damaged in the 10 block of G Street Southwest. Tires were slashed on both vehicles and one had its passenger-side rear window broken out.

Grant County Jail

Nov. 1

Cipriano Valdez, 56, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to violation of a no-contact order.

Ronald Harley Anderson, 56, Ellensburg, booked on attempting to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and failure to obey a law enforcement officer.

Nov. 2

Rodolfo Alizzeian Ramirez, 19, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree robbery.

Nov. 4

George Alfred Zeno, 25, Woodinville, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as a Department of Corrections detention order relating to third-degree assault.

Jacquelyn Marie Lopez Ruiz, 19, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Nov. 5

Colleen Marian Hill, 58, Moses Lake, booked on DUI.

Daynera Allizay Adair, 20, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Aneesa Mariah Torres, 19, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Nov. 6

Austen Lewis Welch, 25, Othello, booked on DUI.

Joshua Sesko Thomas, 37, Grand Colee, booked on second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree attempted burglary.

Kisione Latu Taukolo, 30, Waianae, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Nov. 6

Elliot Ray Miller, 31, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence.

Cody Allen Lang, 28, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence.

Sergio Diaz, 38, Warden, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Dawn Alayne Keppey, 52, Randle, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Nov. 7

Timothy M. Wiebe, 48, Grand Coulee, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Rita Gabriella Lozano, 19, Moses Lake. Booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Winslow Dall O'Cahan Lybbert, 19, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree rape.

Nov. 8

Paul William Cardwell, 62, Bremerton, booked on intimidating a public servant, harassment — threats to kill, criminal trespassing and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Donald Stephen Grubb, 52, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Russell Hunter Dees, 30, Soap Lake, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as eight Grant County District Court warrants relating to unspecified charges.

Douglas A. Tobin, 23, Quincy, booked on DUI.

Moses Lake PD

Nov. 4

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 100 block of West Third Avenue.

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 9900 block of Highland Drive Northeast. Vehicle was later recovered on Farmers Drive.

Report of a four-car collision in the 1100 block of North Stratford Road. One passenger was transported to Samaritan Hospital for possible back and neck injuries.

Report of a single-vehicle rollover at the Clover Drive-Yonezawa Boulevard roundabout. Vehicle was observed to be traveling too fast for conditions.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a motor home in the 500 block of North Dune Road.

Nov. 5

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1000 block of South Dahlia Drive. Female subject was caught on video, possibly taking $5 in cash.

Report of a bicycle stolen in the 100 block of East Ninth Avenue.

Report of a fence cut in the 2200 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Nov. 6

Report of damage to a vehicle and trailer in the 2300 block of West Marina Drive.

