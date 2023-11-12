Police logs ― Nov. 12, 2023

Nov. 11—Norwich

Alondra Saavedra, 25, of 9 Bragaw St., New London, was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct, risk of injury to a minor and assault on a police officer.

Michael McBrien, 39, of 324 Main St., Apt. 2, was charged Friday with breach of peace.

Waterford

Glenmarie Colon Figueroa, 33, of 45 Union St., Norwich, was charged Friday with driving with a suspended license and speeding.

Arisleida Lopez, 56, of 527 W. Thames St., Norwich, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Lyndsey Maher, 35, of East Haddam, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and traveling unreasonably fast.

State police ― Montville

Sarah Elizabeth Dechamplain, 38, of 36 Pleasant View St., Griswold, was charged Monday with third-degree assault and reckless driving.

Police logs reflect arrests not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.