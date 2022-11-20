Police Logs ― Nov. 20, 2022

Nov. 20—New London

Kelvin Dear, 34, of 19 Denison Ave., was charged Wednesday with three counts of violation of probation order.

Darius Balek, 33, of 68 Beckwith St., was charged Thursday with first-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Osorio Suc, 26, of 53 Linden St., No. 1, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving without a license and unsafe tires.

State Police ― Montville

Gregory T. Church, 30, of 63 N. Main St., Griswold, was charged in Griswold on Thursday with second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful restraint.

Jose A. Feliz Restituyo, 20, of Providence, R.I., was charged in Norwich on Friday with failure to display plates, reckless driving, possession with intention to sell narcotic, driving with tinted windows, illegal possession of small amounts of cannabis and the possession of weapon in car.

Waterford

Izaiah Lozano, 21, of Greensboro, N.C., was charged Friday with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Cody Benane, 30, of 6 Pond Drive, North Stonington, was charged Friday with sixth-degree larceny.

Brittney Buzzeo, 25, of 6 Pond Drive, North Stonington, was charged Friday with sixth-degree larceny.

Michael Lopez, 59, of Long Beach, N.Y., was charged Friday with threatening and disorderly conduct.

Ivette Feliciano, 20, of 53 Mohegan Drive, Griswold, was charged Saturday with failure to drive in proper lane and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.