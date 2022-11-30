Police logs ― Nov. 30, 2022

Nov. 30—New London

Kenneth Hill, 44, of 19 Denison Ave. was charged Monday with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance.

State police ― Montville

Jordan Johnson, 31, of 44 Pollys Lane, Montville, was charged Monday in Norwich with violation of probation.

Angel Ortiz-solis, 38, of 13 Fitch Ave., Groton, was charged Monday in Groton with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive right, driving without a license and use of drug paraphernalia.

Rachael Wise, 36, of 75 Burdick Lane, Griswold, was charged Sunday in Griswold with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.