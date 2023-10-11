Police logs ― Oct. 11, 2023

Oct. 10—Norwich

Brian Quidgeon, 42, of 14 Eighth St., Plainfield, was charged Oct. 4 with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, carrying weapons in a vehicle and evading responsibility.

David Rall Sr., 75, of 303 Mohegan Park Road was charged Oct. 4 with breach of peace.

Faith Soto, 35, of 10 S 2nd Ave., Taftville, was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct.

Johnathan Hernandez, 19, of 10 S 2nd Ave., Taftville, was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Police logs reflect arrests not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.