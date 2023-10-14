Police logs ― Oct. 14, 2023

Oct. 13—Norwich

Joquin J. Riley, 28, of 10 Sherman St., New London, was charged Thursday with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Ruben Garcia, 20, of 52 Baltic Road was charged Thursday with disorderly conduct and criminal violation of a protective order.

Rayquan T. Stokely, 40, of 15 Broad St. was charged Wednesday with three counts of breach of peace.

Patrick T. Hayes, 38, of 67 Quarto Road was charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct, third-degree assault and interfering with police.

Lynn Navan, 33, of Moosup, was charged Thursday with three counts of first-degree failure to appear in court and one count each of first-degree failure to appear in court, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Stonington

James A. Saporita, 50, of 65 High St., Apt. 5, Westerly, was charged Oct. 6 with two counts of violation of an order of protection and interfering with a police officer/resisting arrest.

Michael R. Gutierrez, 53, of 12 Winthrop Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with evading responsibility, driving without minimum insurance, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to drive right and driving without a license.

Philip F. Michel Jr., 55, of 12 Rock Ledge Drive, Ledyard, was charged Oct. 17 with evading responsibility, driving without a license, failure to drive right and traveling too fast for conditions.

Stephen S. Rubin, 35, of 29 Griswold St., Pawcatuck, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree assault, second-degree intimidation based on bias and disorderly conduct.

Michael S. Majnich, 27, of 10 Downer St., Apt. 3, Pawcatuck, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Thomas H. Williams, 52, of 58 Main St. was charged Oct. 8 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Patrick T. Gothie, 54, of 112 New London Road, Groton, was charged Oct. 8 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Rainy A. Grimes, 26, of 19 Noyes Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Oct. 9 with second-degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a child.

Sandra L. Valliere, 44, of 160 Branford Ave., Groton, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive right, failure to display lights, driving with a suspended license, failure to carry a driver's license and refusal to show a license or registration.

Joquin J. Riley, 28, of 10 Sherman St., New London, was charged Thursday with second-degree breach of peace and violation of a criminal restraining order.

Matthew J. Raucci, 41, of 305 Greenhaven Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police logs reflect arrests not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.