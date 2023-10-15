Police logs ― Oct. 15, 2023

Oct. 14—East Lyme

Eric Botticelli, 39, of 903 Sara Circle, Port Jefferson, N.J., was charged with disobeying signal of an officer, unsafe passing, intent to harass or intimidate, failure to display lights and interfering with an officer.

New London

Raymond Bowens, 42, of 20 Garvin St., No. 20 was charged with misrepresentation of a controlled substance and second-degree failure to appear in court.

Lamont Coleman, 32, of 14F Washington St., Apt. F was charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of marijuana, traveling too fast, failure to drive in the proper lane, delivery of drug paraphernalia, sale of illegal drugs and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Victoria Leon, 24, of 50 West Colt St., Apt. 2, was charged with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Javanie Neison, 27, unknown address was charged with two counts of illegal possession of a narcotic, sale of certain illegal drugs, delivery of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, unauthorized possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Nicholas Nieves, 33, of 1089 Warick Drive, Warwick R.I., was charged with operating a motor vehicle under a license suspension, failure to show up to court for a court date for a traffic infraction, evasion of responsibility in the operation of motor vehicles and failure to obey traffic control signals.

Staci Bateman, 39, of 51 Sherman St., was charged with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Ricky Fort, 30, of 206 Jefferson Ave., was charged with criminal trespassing, interfering with an officer and second-degree breach of peace.

Brian Franco, 42, of 175 Hawthorne Drive, was charged with interference with an officer, assault of a public safety or emergency medical personnel, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Raymond Fratus, 23, of 29 Belden St., was charged with second-degree threatening and violation of protective order.

Kellon Mcpherson, 28, of 60 Buchanan Road, was charged with second-degree failure to appear.

Kevin Rodriguez-Pacheco, 20, of 163 Huntington St. Apt. F4 was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspension, reckless driving, operating a motorcycle without endorsement and use of a motor vehicle without permission.

Damon Roward, 18, of 26 Margaret St., was charged with second-degree threatening.

Cameron Velletri, 24, of 73 Colony Road, was charged with interfering with an officer and possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance.

Police logs reflect arrests not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.