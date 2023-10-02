Police logs ― Oct. 2, 2023

Oct. 1—New London

David Herbert, 44, of 4 Ledyard Lane, Gales Ferry, was charged Saturday with interfering with police.

State Police — Montville

Lynze Khan, 30, of 105 Gifford St., Norwich, was charged Friday in East Lyme with possession of a controlled substance and bringing an unauthorized item into a correctional institution.

Niceforo Reyes-Velasco, 27, of 121 Hawthorne Drive, New London, was charged Thursday in Lisbon with third-degree criminal mischief.

Lori McCaughey, 51, of Killingly, was charged Sept. 25 in Lisbon with fifth-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny.

Yvonne Torres, 48, of Fall River, Mass., was charged Thursday in Stonington with reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain the proper lane, driving the wrong way on a highway and second-degree assault.

David Bradanini, 45, of 362 Grindstone HIll Road, North Stonington, was charged Thursday in North Stonington with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to maintain the proper lane.

Shabash Lawrence, 31, of Bridgeport, was charged Sept. 15 in Montville with assaulting a public safety officer.

Police logs reflect arrests not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.