Police logs for Oct. 20

Oct. 20—The entries below were submitted by the indicated law enforcement agency. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Oct. 13

Report of a garage broken into and tools taken in the 900 block of S Street Southwest.

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Report of a license plate stolen in the 1100 block of Third Avenue Northeast.

Report of a sitting scooter stolen from a yard in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Report of a scooter found in the 200 block of C Street Southwest.

Report of an attempted vehicle prowl in the 900 block of C Street Southwest. Suspect walked up to the vehicle and attempted to open the door. The reporting party's husband yelled at the suspect and the suspect fled.

Oct. 15

Report of a mountain bike stolen on Second Avenue Northeast.

Grant County Jail

Oct. 13

Christian Angel Gonzalez, 43, Quincy, booked on second-degree burglary and indecent exposure.

Oct. 15

Elias Victor Cuevas, 25, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, Warden, booked on assault with a firearm and possession of stolen firearms.

Ociel Silva Castillo, 30, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Oct. 16

Robert Warren Wiseman, 60, George, booked on first-degree assault.

James Glen Cox, 65, Quincy, booked on unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Francisco Villa, 26, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Julian Anthony Beauchamp Ortega, 29, Quincy, booked on assault with a firearm, as well as a Department of Corrections warrant relating to theft from a vulnerable adult and possession of a controlled substance.

Patricio Juan Moncada, 34, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Oct. 17

Alyssa Ann Lindemeier, 35, Quincy, booked on felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Veronica Yamilet Gomez Sandoval, 34, Royal City, booked on a Grant County District Court warrant.

Oct. 18

Jeffrey Thomas Brockman, 29, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree assault — strangulation and/or suffocation.

Alfredo Gonzalez, 30, Othello, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Amber Ann Lisenbey, 33, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree theft.

Moses Lake PD

Oct. 12

Report of graffiti in the 500 block of West Valley Road.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 3100 block of Road N Northeast.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of packages stolen off a porch in the 1100 block of North Grape Drive.

Oct. 13

Report of a male exposing himself and behaving inappropriately toward staff at Samaritan Hospital. Suspect left before officers arrived, but returned and was taken into custody.

Oct. 14

Report of items stolen form an open garage in the 600 block of West Edgewater Lane.

Report of a work truck stolen in the area of Kinder Road and Longview Street Northeast.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident at North Stratford and West Valley roads.

Report of attempted theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Rooad. Suspect attempted to flee and knocked down a woman, who hit her head on the ground. Suspect fed to another store, and was apprehended.

Oct. 15

Report of a cell phone stolen in the 700 block of West Third Avenue. The phone was located and returned.

Report of tagging at Cascade Park.

Report of gang graffiti at Lakeview Park.

Report of tools stolen in the 1200 block of West Ivy Avenue.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1300 block of East Landon Street. Three suspects, captured on video, accessed an unlocked truck and stole the key to another truck. They then took a boat key as well, and attempted to prowl two more vehicles.

Report of a six-vehicle collision on the Alder Street Fill. A vehicle was towing a trailer containing a pallet of wood stove pellets southbound on the fill when the trailer detached and struck vehicle 2. Another vehicle stopped suddenly to avoid another collision and three vehicles behind it collided with each other. The trailer and vehicle 2 were towed from the scene, and the driver of vehicle 2 was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.