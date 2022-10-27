Police Logs for Oct. 27

Oct. 26—The reports below were provided by the agencies indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata Police Department

Oct. 20

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 300 block of Mocliff Road.

Oct. 21

Report of squatters in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue Northwest.

Report of theft at a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Grant County Jail

Oct. 19

Erika Pruneda, 33, Warden, booked on second-degree burglary, as well as a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree arson and Grant County District Court warrants relating to second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree malicious mischief — physical damage and making false statements to a public servant.

Myra Y. Sorto, 29, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Oct. 22

Michael Douglas Kluth, 38, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree driving with license suspended and hit-and-run attended.

Leanna Marie Rasor, 35, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree burglary, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to DUI, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Bonifacio Hernandez Hernandez, 29, George, booked on second-degree assault — domestic violence.

Timothy Allen Smith, 47, Everett, booked on Minnesota warrants relating to motor vehicle registration — intent to escape tax and driving with license revoked as well as first-, third- and fifth-degree drug offenses.

Aleksandr V, Demyanov, 36, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree assault.

Eddie Antonio Navarro, 31, Warden, booked on Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to residential burglary, third-degree theft and forgery.

Roger Kermit Skjelstad, 39, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Story continues

Oct. 23

Angelica Mata, 58, Quincy, booked on DUI.

Oct. 24

Moses Raymond Ward, 29, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, violation of a no-contact order and harassment.

Myra Liliana Valle, 22, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to possession of a stolen vehicle.

Oct. 25

Francisco Gonzaga, 59, Ephrata, booked on DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Oct. 26

Emilio Santacruz Aparicio, 35, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Moses Lake Police Department

Oct. 16

Report of a hit-and-run in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of shoes stolen from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a cart full of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Subject was later apprehended and the merchandise recovered.

Oct. 18

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at South Monroe Street and East Nelson Road.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Oct. 19

Report of items stolen from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a minibike stolen from a residence in the 900 block of South Skyline Drive.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in the 2600 block of West Marina Drive.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at West Broadway Avenue and South Western Avenue.

Report of a two-vehicle rear-end accident at North Stratford Road and Broadway Avenue.

Report of shoes stolen from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a vehicle in the 2000 block of West Broadway Avenue damaged with rocks.

Oct. 21

Report of a window broken and approximately $85 in cash stolen at a business in the 800 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a work truck in the 1100 block of West Marina Drive.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 2400 block of South Maiers Road. Vehicle 1 pulled out of a driveway and struck vehicle 2.

Report of pallets stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of graffiti in the area of North Daniel and West Gary streets.

Report of a cartload of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Subject was apprehended down the road.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Oct. 22

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at South Pioneer Way and state Route 17. On-duty Moses Lake Police Department officer rear-ended a citizen;'s vehicle in the merge lane. There was no reportable damage.

Report of multiple vehicle prowls in the 3200 block of West Wapato Drive.

Report of two pairs of shoes stolen from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Oct. 23

Report of vehicle prowls in the 700 block of South Rees Street.

Report of a business broken into and money stolen in the 500 block of East Wheeler Road.

Report of a GPS unit stolen from a worksite in the area of North Montana and West Sandy streets.

Report of a break-in at a business in the 1400 block of East Wheeler Road. Subject was apprehended inside.

Oct. 24

Report of door handles broken off a piece of heavy equipment in the 3600 block of East Broadway Avenue. Damage was estimated at $250.

Report of a trailer broken into in the 300 block of Hansen Drive Northeast.

Report of a storage unit broken into in the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of a catalytic converter cut off a vehicle in the area of Interstate 90 and state Route 17.