Police logs ― Oct. 30, 2023

Oct. 29—Norwich

Juan Huamani, 29, of 28 Salt Rock Road, Baltic, was charged Oct. 10 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving without a license.

Rihanna Kiff, 36, of 320 Long Hill Road, Groton, was charged Thursday with evading responsibility, driving without insurance and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Taina Urena, 21, of 64 Sandy Lane, was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct.

Joshua Gambeski, 24, of 21 Gifford St., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to improper use of lane while driving.

Montville

Yuchen Hong, 26, of 90 Massachusetts Road, was charged Thursday with use of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of cannabis and illegal sale of cannabis.

Brandon Brouillette, 35, of Lisbon, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault of an elderly person.

David Coyer, 56, of 29 Haughton Pike, was charged Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault and second-degree threatening.

State Police ― Montville

Osvaldo Beard, 28, of 1 Marshall Place, New London, was charged in Montville Friday with first-degree escape.

Michael Johnson, 27, of 287 Main St., Apt. 4A, Norwich, was charged in Griswold Saturday with failure to maintain lane while driving and possession of a controlled substance.

Kayleigh Walden, 20, of 324 Norwich Ave., Taftville, was charged in Griswold Saturday with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault.

Sandra Martin, 54, of 70 School House Road, Preston, was charged in Preston Saturday with interfering with an officer and sixth-degree larceny.

Adam Sostre, 59, of 874 Bank St., New London, was charged in Norwich Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain lane while driving and two counts of illegal carrying of dangerous weapons.

Zuleika Acosta, 32, of Windham, was charged in Montville Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain lane while driving and driving without a license.

New London

William Macer, 23, of 106 Michigan Drive, Groton, was charged Friday with driving with a suspended license and engaging police in pursuit.

Tyrone Santiago, 39, of 127 Hempstead St., Apt. 509, was charged Friday with driving with a suspended license.

Angel Delgado, 40, of 623 Bank St., was charged Friday with disorderly conduct.

Angelina Frascarelli, 31, of 22 Lee Ave., Apt. 2, was charged Saturday with evading responsibility.

Police logs reflect arrests not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.