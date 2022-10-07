Police logs ― Oct.7, 2022

Oct. 7—Groton Town

Robyn L. Lemoi, 38, of 563 Stone Hill Road, Griswold, was charged Wednesday with use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Milton Ramos, 48, of 50 School St., Taftville, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in proper lane.

Emily L. Fehlberg, 29, of 445 Burningtree Drive was charged Monday with driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and following too close with an accident.

Sara C. Primo, 39, of 470 Gold Star Highway, No. 133, was charged Monday with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Douglas P. Everett, 58, of 282 Meridian St., No. 14, was charged Monday with driving with a suspended license, disobeying the signal of officer, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane driving without a license.

Alex S. Tamundong, 57, of 70 New London Road was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Matthew E. Poulin, 35, of Springfield, Mass., was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree strangulation/suffocation, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Megan E. Thomson, 32, of 32 Channing St., Floor 2, New London, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

Shaun P. Yost, 28, of 16 Middlefield St., Groton Long Point, was charged Sept. 30 with risk of injury to child, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree unlawful restraint, and five counts of second-degree threatening.

Gary A. Feld-Calverley, 33, of 233 H St. was charged Sept. 29 with simple trespass, interfering with a police officer/resisting arrest, violation of probation, and criminal attempt at third-degree burglary.

Michael A. Miner, 36, of 13 Ring Drive was charged Sept. 29 with risk of injury to child, disorderly conduct, and second-degree threatening.

Eythan X. Segui-Chaparro, 24, of Willimantic, was charged Sept. 24 with driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in proper lane and driving in violation of license class.

Stonington

Hailey Harman, 18, of 86 South Broad St., Apt. 207C, Pawcatuck, was charged Sept. 27 with second-degree breach of peace.

Jeffrey R. Lajoie, 43, of 2350 Gold Star Highway, Apt. 20,. Groton, was charged Sept. 27 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ian A. Cote, 21, iof 46 Aimee Dr., Pawcatuck, was charged Oct.1 with reckless driving

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.