Police logs―Sept. 10, 2022

Sep. 10—Waterford

John Debrah, 39, of Willimantic, was charged Thursday with driving with a suspended license, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and driving without a license.

Izell Malloy, 18, of 18 East Pratte Avenue, Taftville, was charged Friday with carrying and brandishing a facsimile firearm, having a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana, disobeying the signal of an officer, driving without a license, driving without minimum insurance, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to have head lights lit, and failure to obey a traffic control signal.

State Police ― Montville

Thomas J. Goodale, 58, of Windham, was charged Thursday in Lisbon with criminal violation of a civil protection order.

Kyle A. Walker, 33, of 10 Gutterman Road, Montville, was charged Thursday in Preston with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and second-degree breach of peace.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.