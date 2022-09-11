Police Logs ― Sept. 11, 2022

Sep. 11—New London

Melkisha Smith, 37, of 69 Michael Road, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree larceny, two counts of sixth-degree larceny and second-degree burglary.

Warren Birch, 51, of 8 Tyler Place, Quaker Hill, was charged Friday with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Seikyo Frett, 36, of 571 Ocean Avenue, was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal mischief.

Norwich

Carlos M. Montiero-Debarros, 28, of 29 Otis St., No. 1, was charged Sept. 4 with breach of peace.

Demetrius Watley, 26, of 62 Starr St., No. 2, was charged Thursday with disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call and possession of narcotics.

Thomas Soboleski, 31, of 54 Eleventh St., was charged Friday with four counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

Joseph Russell, 33, of an unknown address, was charged Friday with violation of probation.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.