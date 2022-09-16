Police logs ― Sept. 16, 2022

Sep. 16—Norwich

Fernando F. Santana, 41, of 120 Elizabeth St., #304, was charged Wednesday with breach of peace.

Moises D. Cortijo, 24, of Willimantic, was charged Saturday with third-degree assault, breach of peace and interfering with a police officer.

Jose J. Torres, 25, of 44 Ivy Court, Groton, was charged Sunday with sale of marijuana.

Stonington

Andrew S. Ferguson, 51, of 9 Cottrell St., Mystic, was charged Wednesday with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Tashara P. Leaky, 31, of 12 Pawcatuck Avenue, Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive right and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Joann Bailey, 59, homeless, was charged Sept. 8 with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.