Police logs ― Sept. 23, 2022

Sep. 23—Groton

Thomas J. Fratelli, 62, of 63 Johl Dr., was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane and drinking while driving.

Adriana M. Rodriguez, 19, of 7 Merlino Dr. was charged Wednesday with third-degree larceny, driving without a license, theft of pates, driving without minimum insurance, improper use of markers and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Jaylen R. Melendez, 20, of 7 Merlino Dr. was charged Wednesday with third-degree larceny and theft of plates.

Kimberley L. Sheriff, 52, of 336 Hazelnut Hill Road was charged Monday with assault on public safety personnel and disorderly conduct.

Anita A. Longo, 38, of 32 Prospect St., Apt. 3, Norwich, was charged Sept. 17 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, sixth-degree larceny, first-degree forgery, tampering with evidence and interfering with a police officer/resisting arrest.

Christine J. Rosario-Cruz, 30, of Willimantic, was charged Sept. 17 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Odyssey R. Scamaldo, 22, of 114 Pelican Dr. was charged Sept. 16 with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree unlawful restraint.

Shannon L. White, 33, of Ivoryton, was charged Sept. 16 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with a police officer/resisting arrest and five counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

Brandon D. Lewis, 48, of Watertown, was charged Sept. 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Norwich

Erin A. Cook, 36, of 27 John St., Preston, was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree failure to appear in court.

Richard Decker, 54, of 151 Vergason Ave. was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and risk of injury to a minor.

Waterford

Brittani Bochese, 44, of 213 West Town St., Norwich, was charged Wednesday with third-degree larceny.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.