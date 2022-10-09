Police logs -- Sept. 9, 2022

Oct. 9—East Lyme

Thomas James Cheesman, 61, of 20 Pruett Place, Montville, was charged Saturday with second-degree harassment and third-degree stalking.

New London

Engelys Garcia, 31, of 22 Laurel Hill Ave., Norwich, was charged Saturday with breach of peace and interfering with a police officer/resisting arrest.

Gabrielle Torres, 31, of 109 Willetts Ave., was charged Saturday with breach of peace.

Heather Lynn Quintero, 32, of 7 Gair Court, Montville, was charged Saturday with second-degree threatening, reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, weapons in vehicles and risk of injury to a minor.

Luis Rivera-Gonzalez, 43, of 361 Center Ave., first floor, Norwich, was charged Wednesday with possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic signal violation and driving with a suspended license.

Norwich

Alicia Batty, 36, of 55 Blackhall St., Apt. 2, New London, was charged Friday with unauthorized possession of narcotics and second-degree failure to appear.

Tyshan M. McKethan, 40, of 60 Fountain St., was charged Thursday with third-degree larceny.

Jeffrey Dennis Jolly, 39, of 30 Mechanic St., Apt. 3, Griswold, was charged Wednesday with second-degree failure to appear.

Alexis Medina, 23, of 67 Sixth St., Apt. 1, was charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Taylor Hodson, 30, of 16 Ronald Court, Apt. 1, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny.

Justin Hazard, 39, of 70 Hunters Ave., was charged Sept. 20 with unauthorized possession of narcotics, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance.