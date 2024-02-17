Police say New London gang member shot at Norwich man after leaving courthouse

Feb. 16—NEW LONDON — Police arrested a 22-year-old New London man this week on charges he shot at a rival gang member from Norwich last year.

Joseph Ellis Jr. faces multiple felony charges linked to a March 5, 2023 shooting in the area of Hempstead and Franklin streets. Police allege that Ellis followed 22-year-old Altony Altenor of Norwich out of the New London courthouse at 112 Broad St. and fired a shot into a vehicle where Altenor was seated.

Ellis Jr. is a convicted felon who is currently serving a one-year prison sentence for a narcotics sales conviction in August. He was locked up at the Robinson Correctional Institution when New London police served the warrant for his arrest on Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

He was charged with attempted first-degree assault, Illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.

The New London police investigation into the shooting, led by Det. Justin Lawrie, began with a late-morning 911 call and reports of a gunshot and a man wearing a black mask running toward the courthouse after putting a gun in his waistband, according to the arrest warrant affidavit in the case.

At the scene, police found a 9mm shell casing and broken car window glass but no victims.

At the time of the shooting, police said Ellis was being monitored by the Probation Department and wearing a GPS ankle bracelet. A check of the GPS revealed Ellis and Adonis Smith Jr., 22, who was also wearing the GPS monitor, were in the area of the shooting when it happened, police said. Court records show Smith has convictions for drug sales and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police said the intended shooting victim, Altenor, is a known member of the "1804" gang whose members were feuding with rival gangs in New London at the time.

The name of the "1804" gang surfaced recently with the arrest in November of 19-year-old Stancovitch Fabre of Norwich, who is charged with murder in the shooting death last year of Camaury Jabezz Norman-Clack, 19, of Norwich.

On the morning of the New London shooting, police said Altenor and 22-year-old Nicholas Fleetwood both had scheduled court appearances at New London's Part A courthouse. Police said Ellis, Fleetwood and Smith Jr. are known to be associated with gangs in New London and all left the courthouse minutes after Altenor.

Earlier this month, Fleetwood was charged with violation of his probation in connection with a 2021 conviction of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

Police said attempts to speak to both Altenor and Ellis about the shooting were unsuccessful at the time the warrant for Ellis' arrest was prepared.

Court records show Ellis, who is still serving a prison sentence, was held on a $200,000 bond in the latest case. He had pleaded not guilty to the latest charges and due back in court on March 15.

