Police: New London man pulls gun in dispute over food order

Oct. 6—NEW LONDON — Police said they arrested a city man on robbery charges Thursday after they say he threatened employees of a pizza restaurant with a gun because he hadn't received his food delivery.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday at Wings 'N' Pies Restaurant at 131 State St.

Police said 25-year-old Trevor Julius and an unidentified female entered the restaurant, where Julius caused a disturbance about a Grubhub order that was not received.

Police said Julius went to the rear of the restaurant and implied he had a weapon in his waistband while "removing food items from the restaurant."

Julius then allegedly pointed a gun at a restaurant employee when confronted outside the restaurant and fled in a vehicle. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Police later located and seized the vehicle, recovered a firearm and identified both the man and woman involved. The woman who was with Julius was not charged and determined by police to be a bystander to the incident.

Julius, of 309 Crystal Ave., Apt. 6D, was charged with first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, breach of peace and sixth-degree larceny. He was held in lieu of $100,000 and was scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court Thursday.