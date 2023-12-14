Police look for 72-year-old woman last seen at doctor’s office in Flower Mound

Authorities are looking for a 72-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday, the Hurst Police Department announced in a news release.

Police are looking for Lois Fitzgerald Arnold, a Hurst resident. She was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a doctor’s office in Flower Mound.

She is described as an African-American female with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 190 pounds. She reportedly suffers from diagnosed memory loss, police said in the release.

Lois Fitzgerald Arnold, 72, was last seen driving a black 2007 Cadillac CTS with the Texas license plate CT9V046. The car was seen on Frankford Road at the Dallas North Tollway at around 1:15 p.m Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Cellphone technology indicated her phone was in McKinney at around 2:25 p.m., the release says.

Law enforcement officials believe Arnold’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a Silver Alert issued at 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Arnold and her car are asked to immediately call 911. Anyone who has had contact with Arnold since Tuesday is also asked to call the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7180.