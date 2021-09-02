Police find 8-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her south Charlotte home

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police found an 8-year-old who went missing after “voluntarily” leaving her south Charlotte home Thursday morning.

Shakiah Bohanan left her home on Lakemist Drive around 10 a.m. and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, navy blue pants and blue shoes, police said.

Around 3:23 p.m., police said that Shakiah had been safely found and reunited with her family.

Shakiah had blue beads in her hair and was carrying a pink and purple book bag with a lunch box when she went missing.

Police did not say why Shakiah left her home or where she went.