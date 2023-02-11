Police look for Aiken County teen with epilepsy; listed as runaway

Feb. 10—Area police are looking for an epileptic teen who was last seen at Midland Valley High School.

Midland Valley High School student Elena Hinson, 15, was last seen the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8 when she was dropped off by a parent, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police spoke with Hinson's mother who said she came to pick up her child just before 3 p.m., but she never came to the car, the report said.

A school administrator told the teen's mother her daughter had not been at school all day after she was dropped off that morning, the report said.

Hinson's mother also tried to call and text her daughter but wasn't able to reach her, the report said.

Hinson's mother told police she was able to ping her daughter's cell phone and it showed the phone in the middle of a bunch of trees between Sutton Court and Aiken Technical College, the report said.

The teen's father went to the location of the cell phone but didn't see anything out of place and the phone was dead.

School administrators told police they spoke with Hinson's friends, who haven't spoken to or seen the teen , the report said.

A deputy on the scene requested a tracking team and said Hinson would be put into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a runaway juvenile, the report said.

Police said Hinson is 5-1 in height, weighs 220 pounds and takes medication for epilepsy.

Anyone with any information on the case can call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-642-1761.