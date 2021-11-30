Police look into allegations of sleeping officer

Nov. 30—HAVERHILL — Police say they are investigating an incident involving an officer who may have been sleeping behind the wheel of his cruiser while on duty.

The video was recorded by Adam Cox of Haverhill, who subsequently posted it on various social media platforms including Reddit, Twitter and YouTube.

The video shows what appears to be a Haverhill police officer asleep behind the wheel of a marked Haverhill police SUV, parked in the driveway of Santander Bank at 340 Main St.

Police Chief Robert Pistone said his department is aware of the video.

"An investigation has been ordered into the conduct of the officer in the video as well as the allegations of the producer of the video," Pistone said.