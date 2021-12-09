Police look for assault suspect and stolen car

Police

Wichita Falls Police responded to a reported stabbing and vehicle theft that occurred Tuesday night in the parking lot of a local Walmart.

According to Wichita Falls Police:

Officers got a report of a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning.

A man said his vehicle was stolen at the Walmart Central Freeway location Tuesday night.

The victim said he got into an altercation with the suspect who stabbed him before leaving the scene on foot. Another person in the vehicle drove the victim to the hospital and then left with the vehicle.

The victim said the vehicle is a blue 2007 Buick Lacrosse. He said it did not have any weapons in it and was low on gas.

Eipper said the assault victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are looking for the stolen car.

