Police look for attempted murder suspect in Galesburg

Galesburg police are searching for a suspect they believe stabbed someone multiple times over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to the JB Hawks/Lucky's Landing, 1042 N. Henderson St., in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived, police said they found someone who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to a Peoria hospital where they were stable, according to police. Their status is not known as of Monday morning.

Police have identified the suspect as Jeremiah Bradfield, 37.

Bradfield is not in custody and has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to the police department.

Anyone with information on Bradfield's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Galeburg police search for attempted murder suspect Jeremiah Bradfield