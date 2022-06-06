Police look for car after downtown Palmetto shooting injured 1, shattered store fronts

Police are asking the public’s help in finding a car they believe is connected to a Friday night shooting in downtown Palmetto.

At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, two groups of people exchanged gunfire outside a barbershop in the 400 block of 10th Avenue West — Palmetto’s original Main Street in the historic district.

Shots were fired toward the south, Police Chief Scott Tyler said, and one person sitting inside a car outside the strip front was shot in the leg.

Several store fronts and at least one pickup truck were also hit by bullets, shattering glass along the strip.

Detectives are now looking for a second car, captured on surveillance video footage leaving the scene heading westbound on 5th Street West and believed to be connected to the shooting.

Tyler said witnesses described the car as a silver, light blue or possibly light gray early 1990’s Lincoln sedan.

Detectives are still working on gathering more surveillance video footage to get a better look at the car.

“We are trying to lace the video together,” Tyler added.

Detectives don’t know yet what a motive may be for the shooting.

The one injured person was taken to Bradenton after being shot, but was abandoned inside that car. He was found and taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for the non-life-threatening injuries.

“The individual who was shot does not want to cooperate,” Tyler said.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can call Detective Vincent Diorio at 941-303-0873. To submit a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward information can also be reported ton Manatee County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.