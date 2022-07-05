Police look for driver after collision causes life-threatening injury

A driver fled from a collision Tuesday that left another person with life-threatening injuries, police reported.

HIT AND RUN: Serious injury accident, suspect at large https://t.co/3uwdX7v5Vn — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) July 5, 2022

A driver of a dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe left the scene about 12:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of S. R Street and Jenny Lind Boulevard. The driver of the other vehicle suffered critical injuries, police reported.

The 2000s model Tahoe had not been located Tuesday afternoon, police reported.

Anyone with information can call 479-709-5000 or 911.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Person sought after collision caused critical injury in Fort Smith