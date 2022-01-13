Perfume thefts spark search for brazen thieves in West Hartford

West Hartford police are asking for the public’s help in solving two brazen, daylight makeup counter thefts by a group of garbage bag-toting thieves.

The men struck Macys and Ulta Tuesday afternoon, filling their large bags with fragrances and fleeing in a dark gray Toyota Highlander, they said. In one of the thefts, a robber implied he had a gun; no one was injured.

Police believe the group pulled off a similar theft at a Waterbury Ulta makeup store before the West Hartford heists.

The first West Hartford theft involved four thieves and happened about 3:45 p.m. at the Westfarms mall Macy’s. The thieves walked behind the makeup counter and filled black garbage bags with merchandise, mostly fragrances, Capt. Eric Rocheleau said. Three of the four were wearing hoods.

One struggled with a loss prevention officer and reached for his waistband as if he was about to pull out a gun, police said. The officer backed off and the four fled.

Minutes later, the Ulta at 1555 New Britain Ave. reported that three suspects came into the store with garbage bags and stole a large amount of fragrances before leaving in a Highlander, police said.

Anyone with information about the thieves or getaway car is asked to call West Hartford police at 860- 523-5203.

