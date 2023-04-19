Police look for gunman after double-shooting in Gaston County neighborhood

Two people were shot Tuesday night along April Drive, which is in a neighborhood south of Gastonia.

A Channel 9 crew got to the scene and saw several entrances to the neighborhood blocked off as police investigated.

An armed suspect took off and police are searching for them. Residents were told to stay indoors.

One shooting victim is in serious condition and the other is stable, officials said.

