Wichita Falls police investigated a homicide on Covington Street on May 22.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a cold case homicide

According to a Crime Stoppers media release:

On May 22, officers responded to the 1000 block of Covington Street for a check welfare. They found the victim, Andrew Lopez, deceased.

More: Police investigate deceased man on Covington as a homicide

Detectives are investigating this as a homicide and could use any information you may know. If you have any information about this case or any other felony crime, call 322-9888.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Police look for help solving a cold case murder