Police look to ID individuals who allegedly assaulted, racially harassed a woman at MBTA Station

Transit police are looking to identify two “individuals of interest” after a woman was assaulted and verbally harassed at MBTA’s Davis station in Somerville this week.

On Monday, Feb. 20, the victim, who is of Asian descent, was attacked and verbally harassed with racial epithets while at the Red Line station, according to police.

The department said a Civil Rights/Assault & Battery investigation has since been launched, and that TPD detectives are now looking to identify two individuals seen in images provided by authorities.

Anyone who is able to identify the individuals of interest is asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

