Police look for man who drove into Gwinnett County police gate in stolen car and sped off

Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who damaged government property.

On July 16, a man seen wearing a black Nike shirt and white shoes drove a white work van through the gates of Gwinnett police’s West Precinct, resulting in damage.

The suspect then allegedly drove the car out onto Interstate 85 and hit multiple vehicles, police said.

Then the man drove to DeKalb County, where he continued to strike other cars, before he escaped on foot.

Anyone with information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

