Police look for missing 29-year-old man with disability last seen a week ago in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 29-year-old man with disabilities who went missing a week ago.

James Kungu was last seen in the 3200 block of Royal Crest Drive in Fort Worth on Dec. 7.

He is described by police as a Black man who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, red pants, and a black and white hat.

Kungu has a developmental disability and may have become lost or disoriented, according to police. His family is concerned that he may be in danger.

Anyone with information about Kungu’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

Today's top stories:

→ Suspect charged with murder for first time in fentanyl poisoning death

→ Fort Worth man, mom cope with robbery that hospitalized him for months

→ Students hospitalized after eating candy possibly laced with drugs

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.