Khadar Hussein

Milwaukee police are requesting help finding a critical missing man, last seen near the Summerfest grounds.

Police believe Khadar Hussein is 24 years old and was last seen Thursday at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of North Jackson Street and East Erie Street, which is near the Summerfest "P" Lot.

Police describe Hussein as Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs roughly 120 pounds. He has a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone having contact with or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to midnight at 414-935-7232 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from midnight to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.

Police said this is a critical missing case, which is a label investigators use for missing people who may be especially vulnerable.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Police look for missing man last seen near Summerfest parking lots