Police look for missing Wagener man with dementia, diabetes

Mar. 27—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Wagener man.

Clarence Harsey, 85, of Wagener was last seen by family members around 8:40 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Cullum Pond Road, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Harsey is driving a burgundy 1996 Ford F350 with a South Carolina license number 34362FM.

Harsey has dementia and diabetes. He is about 5-foot-7, 210 pounds, bald and has brown eyes.

Harsey could be traveling toward Orangeburg and Lexington counties.

Anyone with information on Harsey can call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or a local law enforcement agency.