Police look for stabbing suspect

Feb. 17—MANCHESTER — Police this morning were searching for a man who they say stabbed an Oakland Street resident Thursday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Route 83, also known as Oakland Street, was blocked off and residents were told to shelter in place following reports of a woman being stabbed in her single-family residence around 7 p.m.

Lt. Ryan Shea said the woman was transported to an area hospital with serious life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery overnight.

The suspect, who was described as a Black male wearing a ski mask and a hooded sweatshirt, fled the scene.

Shea said the area surrounding the location of the stabbing was searched throughout the night with K-9 police dogs, but the suspect was not located.

Shea told media outlets this morning that three other people were in the house at the time, and the stabbing appears to be targeted.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Manchester Police at 860-645-5500.

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton for the Journal Inquirer.