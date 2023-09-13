Police look for suspect accused of burglarizing at least three Atlanta homes

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read
1

Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a suspect in multiple recent home burglaries in the Bolton Hills neighborhood.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Sep. 5, officers responded to 1658 Randee Street in reference to a burglary.

When officers arrived, they found someone who said he had received an alert from his alarm company indicating that someone had entered his property.

Although police only listed one suspect, police described others as persons of interest.

A victim shared surveillance footage with police:

The suspects left before officers arrived.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for three or four burglaries within the Bolton Hills neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

