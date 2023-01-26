Police look for suspect accused of stealing $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s

Gastonia police have released surveillance video as they search for the person accused of stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Gastonia Kohl’s last week.

Police said the armed robbery happened on Jan. 17 around 5 p.m. at the Kohl’s store on East Franklin Boulevard.

Investigators said the suspect approached the jewelry counter and used a hammer to break the glass display case, which had several wedding rings and other accessories. According to police, the suspect then pepper-sprayed an employee who approached him.

Officers said the suspect stole about $80,000 in jewelry and left the store.

Now, police are releasing surveillance video and are asking for help finding the suspect.

Anyone with information about who he is, or about the robbery, is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for a cash reward, police said, and callers can remain anonymous.

