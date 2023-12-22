Police look for suspect in hookah lounge parking lot shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Thursday detectives are looking for the shooter who wounded a person in the parking lot of a hookah lounge in North Austin last month.

According to APD, officers were called to a shooting at the parking lot outside Ghost Hookah Lounge on Burnet Road around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 26. That’s in the Shops at Wells Branch at the southeast corner of MoPac Expressway and Wells Branch Parkway.

Police said officers found one person with an apparent gunshot wound. EMS transported the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

APD said witnesses at the scene said they did not see the shooting suspect.

Austin Police ask anyone with information to call their Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245. You can also submit anonymous tips to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by 512-472-8477.

Police said they are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.



