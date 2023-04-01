Police look for suspect in robbery at Exchange Bank's Noccalula Road branch

This photo from a surveillance camera shows the man police say robbed the Exchange Bank on Noccalula Road in Gadsden on Friday.

Gadsden police are searching for a man who robbed the Exchange Bank branch at 1321 Noccalula Road on Friday, according to a post at the department's Facebook page.

The man robbed tellers at gunpoint at about 3:50 p.m., according to the post. No injuries were reported, but no information was given about how much the robber escaped with.

Police shared a surveillance photo of the robber and his vehicle. They say the man should be considered armed and dangerous, and asked anyone with information to call the department at 256-549-4500. People can also use its anonymous tip line at 256-543-2444, or submit a tip online at https://bit.ly/3ZCT4dP.

This photo from a surveillance camera shows the vehicle of a man police say robbed the Exchange Bank on Noccalula Road in Gadsden on Friday.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden police seek bank robbery suspect