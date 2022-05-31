Police look for suspect in Sunday night robbery in Bethel

May 31—BETHEL — Authorities were searching Monday for the suspect in a Sunday night robbery at The Big Apple convenience store, Cpl. Michael Fitzsimmons of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said.

About 10:20 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the store at 10 Railroad St. after an employee reported a robbery. An unknown person wearing a mask demanded money from the clerk and fled on foot with nearly $200 in cash, Fitzsimmons said.

Officers used police canines to try to track the suspect, Fitzsimmons said, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The clerk could not say whether the person was armed and it is unknown whether there was any weapon involved after security footage was reviewed by police.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, and multiple persons of interest have been identified, said Fitzsimmons. Maine State Police and the Norway Police Department and its canine team also responded.

Anyone with any information should call the anonymous tip line at 256-835-6122.