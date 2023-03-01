Police look for suspects who set fire to Post Office collection boxes in Alfred

Police are investigating after two U.S. Post Office collection boxes in Alfred were set on fire Sunday.

In both cases, the suspect or suspects utilized a common household mouse trap and string to steal mail before starting the fires, police believe.

Alfred Police Chief Paul Griffith said a fire in the blue collection box on Main Street in the village was reported at about 11 p.m. by someone who was walking by the post office and saw smoke billowing out of the container.

Alfred police officers attempted to put out the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher but were unable to control the blaze. Griffith said Alfred's A. E. Crandall Hook and Ladder Company responded to the post office parking lot, cracked open the box and put out the fire.

At the time of the fire, the box contained mail dropped off after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. All that mail was destroyed in the fire, according to Alfred Postmaster Nicole Dodge.

Suspect vehicle seen on video at Alfred Post Office

A replacement mailbox is in place in front of the Alfred Post Office. The previous blue collection box, as well as all the mail inside, was destroyed in an intentionally set fire Sunday night, Alfred police say.

Alfred police said video footage from Alfred State College next door shows the fire being started and evidence that at least two people are involved. Griffith said a vehicle can be seen pulling up to the mailbox twice, once on the driver's side and once on the passenger side.

"We could see a vehicle pull up, it was there for a little while, and shortly after that the flames started coming out," Griffith added.

Griffith said "remnants" of a sticky mouse trap were discovered inside the box, the initial indication that the suspect or suspects attempted to steal mail before setting the mailbox on fire.

Key evidence found at Alfred Station Post Office mailbox fire

A notice at the U.S. Post Office in the Village of Alfred informs customers that mailed dropped off after 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 25, was destroyed in a Sunday night arson fire inside a collection box.

Police became more convinced of that on Monday when the Alfred Station Post Office reported finding burnt material inside the box in front of their building, likely from a fire set at around the same time Sunday night, Griffith said.

While no mail was destroyed in Alfred Station, police found an intact sticky mouse pad with a string hooked to it inside the mailbox.

“So what it looks like they were doing is called ‘fishing.’ Dropping it down in the mailbox and trying to get whatever mail they could out of there," Griffith said.

Griffith said no incendiary material was found, leading police to believe that letters or other paper materials were fished out of the box, lit on fire and tossed back in.

At this point there is no way to determine how much, if any, mail was stolen.

Griffith said Alfred police have consulted with federal postal officials but the investigation is being carried out locally. He said suspects could face arson, criminal tampering or other felony charges.

“We have some good information that we are working on," he said.

