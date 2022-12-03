Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

Upon Ukrainska Pravda’s publication of a report on the Deputy Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, criminal proceedings were opened.

Source: anonymous sources of UP in law enforcement agencies

Details: After the "Not the martial law of the Deputy Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko", the Serious Crimes Investigation Team of the Investigations Division of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv is conducting a criminal investigation into allegations of the copying of unauthorized information from the Safe City video surveillance camera system.

The launch of the investigation was confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda simultaneously by three law enforcement agency sources.

The day after the publication of the Ukrainska Pravda report, the proceedings concerning the editorial office, initiated pursuant to Article 362, part 2 of the Criminal Code, were registered under file No. 12022100000000920.

According to the UP’s sources in law enforcement agencies, as part of the investigation, the Main Directorate of the National Police instructed the Department of Strategic Investigations to interrogate two people as witnesses and conduct other inquiries.

Previously: UP found out that the Deputy Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, had, for several months, been driving around in a 2021 Porsche Taycan worth about US$100,000.

